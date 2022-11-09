Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Murphy Oil worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $5,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after purchasing an additional 276,213 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Murphy Oil by 22.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MUR traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.48. 6,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,919. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,540 shares of company stock worth $3,702,702 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

