Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,055 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($62.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($51.30) to €54.90 ($54.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.06.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

