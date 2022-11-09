Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in CME Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in CME Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 26,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CME shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $172.70. 15,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,286. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.17. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

