Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,590 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 37,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,601. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

