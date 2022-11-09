Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,430 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Amedisys worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Amedisys by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,435,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 61,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amedisys to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

AMED stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.76. 1,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.56 and its 200 day moving average is $114.21. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $188.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

