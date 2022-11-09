Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,324 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

UNP stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,577. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.53 and a 200 day moving average of $216.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.