Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,025 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.28. 2,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,199. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.17. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

