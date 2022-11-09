Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,225,000 after buying an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 213.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 24,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,762 shares of company stock worth $27,287,763 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,665. The stock has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

