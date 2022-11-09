Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

