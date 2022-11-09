Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 3.8 %

HASI stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.53. 7,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

