Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,409 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after acquiring an additional 266,353 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.08. 12,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,530. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

