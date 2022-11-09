Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,233,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after buying an additional 2,430,441 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after buying an additional 1,615,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

O traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 40,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

