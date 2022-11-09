Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWF stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $214.43. 29,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,610. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.05.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.