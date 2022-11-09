Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.13. 8,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $46.02.

