Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,765 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301,481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.54. 23,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,821,232. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

