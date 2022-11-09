Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.42. 8,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $133.87. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.40.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

