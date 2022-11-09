Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,093 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $91.11. The company had a trading volume of 75,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

