Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 9,410 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Albemarle by 101.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.19. 10,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $311.53.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.74.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.