Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ormat Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the energy company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ormat Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $100.09 on Monday. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $101.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $726,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $42,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $726,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,115. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,174,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,478,000 after buying an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,120,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,890,000 after buying an additional 214,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,054,000 after acquiring an additional 743,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

