Optimism (OP) Trading Down 13.5% This Week

Optimism (OP) traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, Optimism has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00004990 BTC on exchanges. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $182.45 million and $344.52 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002896 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00536376 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,801.41 or 0.27982320 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000350 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
