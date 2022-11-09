OptiNose (OPTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect OptiNose to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. On average, analysts expect OptiNose to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPTN stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. OptiNose has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on OptiNose in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 48,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $171,198.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,003.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 48,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $171,198.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,003.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $84,003.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,344.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,531 shares of company stock worth $300,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in OptiNose by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OptiNose by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in OptiNose by 17.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OptiNose by 65.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

