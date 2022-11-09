Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,686 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 16.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 269,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 454.5% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Oracle by 104.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 448,955 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in Oracle by 23.3% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

ORCL traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. The company had a trading volume of 105,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327,012. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a market cap of $206.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

