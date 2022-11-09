Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.11

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORINY shares. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Orion Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Danske upgraded shares of Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Featured Stories

