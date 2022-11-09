Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Gap Up to $11.47

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $12.40. Outset Medical shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 31,033 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OM. Cowen dropped their price objective on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Outset Medical Trading Up 35.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $745.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.26.

Institutional Trading of Outset Medical

About Outset Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 8.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 7.4% during the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

