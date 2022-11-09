Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 140,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,462,217 shares.The stock last traded at $54.00 and had previously closed at $55.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Ovintiv Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Ovintiv Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $117,987,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $121,658,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

