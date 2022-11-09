Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.97 million and a P/E ratio of 6.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 308,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth $476,000.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.