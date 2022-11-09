Oxford Square Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.4%.

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $4.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

