PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.61

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 15469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

PAR Technology Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $593.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

