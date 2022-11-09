Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,127,298.48 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 61,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,127,298.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,217.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lee Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Lee Rosenthal sold 64,519 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,309,735.70.
Paragon 28 Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of FNA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.32. 269,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,765. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -39.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Paragon 28
Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.
Featured Articles
