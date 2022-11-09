Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Trading Down 3.6%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.22. 21,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 12,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Several analysts have commented on PARXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

