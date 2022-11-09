Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 84,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DIVO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 403,113 shares. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61.

