Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 160,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,376,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,101. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $9.31.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

