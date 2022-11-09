Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $109.75. 797,611 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.49 and a 200-day moving average of $115.98.

