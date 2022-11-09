Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after buying an additional 460,411 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth $6,620,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 547,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth $2,501,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 326,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $971.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.45.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

