Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 982 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 13,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 4.5 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.90. 19,474,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,568,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $448.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

