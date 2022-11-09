Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

Passage Bio stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Passage Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the second quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 847.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also

