Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.
Passage Bio Stock Performance
Passage Bio stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Passage Bio
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Passage Bio (PASG)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.