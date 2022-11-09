PAX Gold Market Capitalization Hits $552.65 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $552.65 million and approximately $51.64 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $1,699.35 or 0.09304121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold’s launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

