PAX Gold Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,696.83 or 0.10580207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $551.82 million and approximately $74.46 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00550365 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,648.36 or 0.28667616 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000371 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

