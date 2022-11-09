Paysafe (PSFE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.91 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 126.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. On average, analysts expect Paysafe to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Paysafe Stock Performance

PSFE stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

A number of research analysts have commented on PSFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 4,119.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 154,544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.