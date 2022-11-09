Peninsula Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.9% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.13. 13,990,548 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.40.

