Peninsula Wealth LLC Buys 172 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 18.0% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $53,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,776. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

