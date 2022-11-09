Peninsula Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.13. 3,477,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,833. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

