Peninsula Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Peninsula Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,664,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.