Peninsula Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Peninsula Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,664,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

