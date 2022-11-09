PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,407. The company has a market cap of $247.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.81 and a 200-day moving average of $171.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $183.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

