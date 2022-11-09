PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Raised by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.77. 52,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,407. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $183.58. The firm has a market cap of $249.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.