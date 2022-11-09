Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.14

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PRGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 201081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Permian Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 4.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,187,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,688,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,187,566 shares in the company, valued at $10,688,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 947,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,005,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,000 shares of company stock worth $2,327,900. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $11,505,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000.

About Permian Resources

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.