Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.14

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 201081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 4.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $11,505,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000.
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
