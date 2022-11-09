Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.14

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 201081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Permian Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 4.63.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,187,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,688,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,187,566 shares in the company, valued at $10,688,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 947,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,005,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,000 shares of company stock worth $2,327,900. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $11,505,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

