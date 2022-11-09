Persimmon (LON:PSN) PT Lowered to GBX 2,150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,530 ($29.13) to GBX 2,150 ($24.76) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Persimmon to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,440 ($39.61) to GBX 1,700 ($19.57) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,854 ($32.86) to GBX 1,207 ($13.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,109.57 ($24.29).

Persimmon Price Performance

Shares of Persimmon stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,258.50 ($14.49). 770,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,173. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,325.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,724.84. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,113.50 ($12.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,930 ($33.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 545.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

