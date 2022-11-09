Persistence (XPRT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $548,258.00

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Persistence has a market cap of $97.35 million and $548,258.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Persistence token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00004020 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003144 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000347 BTC.
Persistence Profile
Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 154,505,884 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,805,884 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one.
