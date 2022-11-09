Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,742 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 194,236,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,874,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558,516 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after buying an additional 826,668 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,458,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,197,000 after buying an additional 616,595 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,179,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after buying an additional 2,594,203 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,279,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,390,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

PBR has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

Shares of PBR opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

