Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires 9,095 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.5% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,225,000 after buying an additional 1,282,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $83,720,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.03. 616,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.